Horacio Hernandez | Athens | January 27

Cuban drummer and percussionist Horacio “El Negro” Hernandez – inspired by greats such as Arturo Sandoval, Paquito D'Rivera and Ignacio Berroa – comes to Athens for a single show at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s Lighthouse venue on Sunday, January 27. Hernandez will be joined on stage by the Yiorgos Fakanas Group, which ranks among Greece's best improvisational jazz groups, performing music written and orchestrated by Yiorgos Fakanas with mercurial rhythms, bold melodic lines and impressive arrangements, and a Bulgarian horn trio. The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org