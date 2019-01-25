Three suspected drug ring members nabbed in Ilia

Police in the Peloponnese on Friday were questioning three suspected members of a drug racket believed to have been active in the region of Ilia.



The suspects – three men aged 42, 53 and 58 – were detained following months of investigation and after searches on their homes turned up cannabis, precision scales and 12,650 euros in cash.



The eldest of the three is believed to be the leader of the ring, while the 53-year-old was storing the bulk of the drugs in a warehouse.



The youngest man is believed to have been responsible for supplying dealers with the drug for distribution.