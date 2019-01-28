Greece poised to return to bond market with five-year paper

Greece's debt agency is to announce the country's return to the bond markets, with a five-year syndicated issue that may be announced within the day, sources indicated on Monday.

The state aims to raise 2 billion euros from the issue.

According to the same sources, the transcation will be managed by Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Societe General.

Yields are estimated at between 3.5 and 3.6 percent.