Vassilis Varvaresos | Athens | January 30

Virtuoso pianist Vassilis Varvaresos will perform volumes 1 and 2 of Franz Liszt's “Years of Pilgrimage” at the Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday, January 30. The first suite, “Premiere Annee: Suisse,” was inspired by the 19th century composer's journey to Switzerland with his mistress, the French romantic author Marie d’Agoult, while the second, “Deuxieme Annee: Italie,” is a musical recollection of his visit to Italy. Tickets for the performance, which begins at 8.30 p.m., cost 10 and 15 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr