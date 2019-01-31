Mitsotakis: 'There are no grey zones in the Aegean'

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday reiterate Greece’s position that there are no grey zones in the Aegean, marking the anniversary of the 1996 Imia crisis, which brought Athens and Ankara to the brink of war.



During the crisis, three Greek officers were killed when their helicopter crashed while on a reconnaissance mission over the eastern Aegean islets: Christodoulos Karathanasis, Panagiotis Vlahakos and Ektoras Gialopsos.



“Greeks, united, are sending a clear message: There are no grey zones in the Aegean. Our country’s sovereign rights are non-negotiable,” Mitsotakis said in a tweet, in which he cited the names of the pilots.