Galatasaray sign Mitroglou on loan from Marseille

Soccer

Greece striker Konstantinos Mitroglou joined Galatasaray on an 18-month loan deal from French side Olympique de Marseille on the final day of the January transfer window, the Turkish club said on Thursday.

Galatasaray will pay 30-year-old Mitroglou 1.5 million euros ($1.72 million) for the 2018-19 season and 2.6 million euros for 2019-20 season, the Turkish club added.

Mitroglou, who has 64 caps for Greece, scored three goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Galatasaray are second in the Turkish championship, six points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir. [Reuters]

