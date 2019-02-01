Health authorities say enough vaccines to get through winter
Amid a spike in flu cases, the National Organization for Medicine (EOF) said Friday there are enough vaccines available to get through the winter.
EOF said that it has imported 2,100,000 vaccines.
Nonetheless the drastic rise in flu cases, which have so far led to 18 deaths, prompted the Health Ministry Friday to order EOF to procure 50,000 flu vaccines from abroad to deal with the situation.