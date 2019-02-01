NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Health authorities say enough vaccines to get through winter

TAGS: Health

Amid a spike in flu cases, the National Organization for Medicine (EOF) said Friday there are enough vaccines available to get through the winter.

EOF said that it has imported 2,100,000 vaccines.

Nonetheless the drastic rise in flu cases, which have so far led to 18 deaths, prompted the Health Ministry Friday to order EOF to procure 50,000 flu vaccines from abroad to deal with the situation.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 