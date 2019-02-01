BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Hoteliers ask state to support tourism and improve infrastructure

ILIAS BELLOS

Greek tourism is set to face significant challenges this year due to international circumstances, the head of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, Alexandros Vassilikos, tells Kathimerini in an interview.

For this reason he is calling for immediate measures to support the industry’s competitiveness, as well as for the containment of the allegedly rampant violation of rules by the short-term rental sector, which according to a survey by the chamber (to be announced soon) constitutes a threat to and not a blessing for society.

He is also calling for state infrastructure to be improved to upgrade the Greek tourism product.

