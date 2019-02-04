Police call back officers from disputed Corfu landfill

A decision by Greek Police (ELAS) leadership to call back dozens of officers who had been dispatched from other parts of the country to guard a disputed landfill on the island of Corfu is seen by protesting residents as a sign that efforts to stop the dump from operating are bearing fruit.

Residents in the southern part of the Ionian island have been opposing government plans for a landfill in the area of Lefkimmi, with rallies that have often descended into violence and clashes with police.

ELAS decided to turn over the facility’s security to the municipal authority last week, effective from Monday, arguing that the assignment put its officers’ health at risk.