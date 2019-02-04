UK National Theater Live | Athens | February 5

The Athens Concert Hall will be screening the UK National Theater's explosive new play, “I'm Not Running,” live from London on Tuesday, February 5, starting at 9 p.m. Written by Academy Award-nominated writer David Hare and starring Sian Brooke, Joshua McGuire and Alex Hassell, the political drama addresses the dilemma of a junior doctor who is thrust into the arena of politics.The production is in English while the screening will carry Greek subtitles. Tickets cost 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr