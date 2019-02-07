Greek tourism, hospitality professionals offered eCornell courses

The Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE) and Cornell University are continuing their cooperation this year with the support of the US Embassy to offer Greek tourism and hospitality professionals access to the New York-based institution’s online courses.



It follows two successful academic cycles during which tourism professionals had the opportunity to participate in over 200 eCornell courses from October 2017 to December 2018.



Professionals will be able to choose from 195 available courses in the following domains: Hospitality & Foodservice Management, Financial Management, Human Resources, Sales Leadership, Project Leadership and Systems Design, Leadership and Strategic Management, and Marketing.



The US Embassy in Athens is reducing the cost of the online courses for a select number of participants to the preferential price of $190 per course, from $769 per course.