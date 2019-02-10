MONDAY

Greece’s Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis is scheduled to attend a tripartite meeting with his counterparts in Cyprus, Demetris Syllouris, and Egypt, Ali Abdel Aal, at the Cyprus House of Representatives in Nicosia.

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will be in Brussels to participate in a Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Hellenic Development Company (ELANET) co-host an event presenting “Entrepreneurship Toolkit” and “Competitiveness Toolkit” activities at the chamber’s headquarters (7 Academias), starting at 4 p.m. (Info: www.acci.gr)

TUESDAY

A parliamentary plenary debate on the constitutional amendment proposals begins at 10 a.m.

The 2019 Smart Factory Conference takes place at Art Factory Technostasio (6 Lamias, Tavros, Athens). (Info: www.smartfactoryconference.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is scheduled to release its November 2018 figures on building activity.

WEDNESDAY

The Athens Professional Chamber (EEA) and the Hellenic Development Company (ELANET) co-host an event presenting “Entrepreneurship Toolkit” and “Competitiveness Toolkit” activities at the Titania Hotel’s Apollon Hall (52 Panepistimiou, Athens), starting at 5 p.m. (Info: 210.338.0279, www.eea.gr)

THURSDAY

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Christos Stylianides delivers a speech in honor of the late politician George Papadimitriou, at a special event organized by the Foundation of the Hellenic Parliament at the Senate Hall of the Parliament in Athens. Starts at 6 p.m.

The 6th Information Security Conference takes place at Art Factory Technostasio (6 Lamias, Tavros, Athens). (Info: www.eits.gr)

The Greek People Management Association holds an informative event about “Developments on Labor Issues,” starting at 6.30 p.m. in the 7th level auditorium at Deree – The American College of Greece in Aghia Paraskevi, northern Athens. (Info: 210.682.9092, www.gpma.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its December data on industrial import prices and the January reading of its consumer price index.

FRIDAY

European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu begins a three-day visit to Greece and meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yiannis Dragasakis.

The French Institute of Greece and the French-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry co-host a public debate titled “Tourism: What Are the Development Prospects and Future Jobs?” at the institute’s Theo Angelopoulos Auditorium (31 Sina, Athens), starting at 5.30 p.m. Entrance is free. (Info: www.ifa.gr)

TVerde.tec, an exhibition on environmental technologies, opens at the MEC exhibition center in Paiania, eastern Attica. To Sunday. (Info: www.verde-tec.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its October data on museum and archaeological site attendance, and the December readings of its input and output price indexes in agricultural and livestock production.

Athens-listed company Creta Farms holds an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

SATURDAY

The Hairprof fair, exclusively for hairdressers and stylists, opens at the Helexpo Palace exhibition center (39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens). To February 18. (Info: hairprof.eu)

SUNDAY

The European commissioners for regional policy, Corina Cretu, and migration, Dimitris Avramopoulos, participate in a Citizens’ Dialogue event titled “The Future of Europe: The Challenges and Opportunities Ahead.” The event takes place at the Dimitris Vikelas Amphitheater of the National Olympic Academy, at Olympia in western Greece.