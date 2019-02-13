The signing of the joint decision by the ministries of Labor and Finance to launch a rental subsidy scheme for 300,000 families as part of the housing program is now just a matter of days.



The e-Government Center for Social Security (IDIKA) is already running the final tests before it opens the online platform and starts accepting applications.

The delay in the confirmation of the framework that will succeed the Katseli law for the protection of debtors’ primary residencies is holding back the rental subsidy program.



However, the Labor Ministry has made it clear that the subsidies will be paid to their rightful recipients retroactively from January 1, 2019.

The program has a 300-million-euro budget for the rental subsidy scheme, and the amount has already been released by the coffers of the Labor Ministry for the project’s implementation.



Another 100-150 million euros will be channeled to the part of the program concerning the subsidization of loan installments related to debtors’ primary residencies.

The monthly subsidy will range between 70 and 210 euros per household, depending on the size of the family.