Hioni whips up winds across the country

A kitesurfer takes advantage of strong winds over Liani Ammos, in Halkida, central Greece, Thursday. A weather system named "Hioni" has swept across Greece bringing gale-force northerly winds reaching up to 9-10 Beaufort and snowfall in mountainous regions, especially to Thessaly, eastern central Greece, the Peloponnese and the southern Aegean Sea. Ferry services from Piraeus to the islands were also disrupted. Meteorologists forecast improved conditions today, before more stormy weather sets in again tomorrow across the country. [EPA]