Cocaine smuggler arrested at Athens Airport

A 27-year-old Brazilian man who swallowed 95 packages containing a total of 1.7 kilos of cocaine was arrested on Thursday at Athens International Airport.



Police said the man flew into Athens from Sao Paolo via Zurich.



He appeared before an Athens prosecutor later in the day.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki arrested five foreign nationals believed to be members of a gang selling drugs in the area around Aristotle University.



Another two people were detained for possession of small parcels of cannabis which they appear to have bought from the drug gang.



Police seized 152.35 grams of cannabis.