US envoy congratulates Greece's new top diplomat

TAGS: US, Diplomacy

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt congratulated Giorgos Katrougalos on Friday for his appointment as foreign minister, following a mini cabinet reshuffle earlier in the day.

“Warmest congratulations to George Katrougalos on his newly elevated role as Foreign Minister of Greece,” he said in a tweet.

The post was followed by a photo of Katrougalos with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whom he last met at the inaugural US-Greece Strategic Dialogue held in Washington in December 2018.

