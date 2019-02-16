The basketball judge came hard on Olympiakos on Saturday, punishing the Reds with a six-point deduction from their Basket League tally, for walking out of the Greek Cup semifinal against Panathinaikos last Wednesday.

Olympiakos, that was found guilty of forfeiting the match without any obvious reason and of bringing the game into disrepute, was also slapped with a small fine of 7,000 euros.

The decision can be appealed, although Olympiakos stated upon leaving the Olympic Sports Hall of Athens on Wednesday that it is not worried about the sanctions it will suffer as a result of its decision to protest about the referees and the conduct of the federation, that it sees as negative toward the Piraeus club.

The six-point deduction is automatically bringing Olympiakos down from the second to the sixth spot at the table. Peristeri, Promitheas Patras and AEK are tied in third with 27 points, PAOK has 26 and Olympiakos 25. Top-flight first-timers Holargos and Ifaistos Limnou follow with 24.