MONDAY

The Athens Academy’s Modern Greek History Research Center organizes a seminar on “Politics and Religion: Relations Between Anglicans and Orthodox, and Balkan Nationalism in the 1860s and 1870s.” The event starts at 6 p.m., in the East Hall of the Academy, 28 Panepistimiou. (Info: 210.366.4705, vkamhlarh@academyofathens.gr)

The US Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki, and all US Government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its December data on the Greek Merchant Fleet.

TUESDAY

The Hellenic League for Human Rights holds an event on “Human Rights in the New Digital Era,” at 6 p.m. at Stoa tou Vivliou, 5 Pesmazoglou, Athens. Entrance is free. (Info: ww.hlhr.gr)

In the context of EU Industry Days 2019, the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperatiojn with the City of Thessaloniki and other local entities, organizes a conference titled “Industry 4.0.” At Thessaloniki City Hall, 1 Vassileos Georgiou, 2.15-7.30 p.m. (Info: 2310.227.733)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the December reading of its turnover index in industry.

WEDNESDAY

Economics professor and former finance minister Nikos Christodoulakis delivers a lecture on “The Eurozone, 20 Years On: Convergence, divergence and Greece’s position,” at 7 p.m. at the Athens University of Economic and Business. Admission is free.

The “FMCG In Action 2” conference on innovative and efficient action for products of broad consumption takes place at Maroussi Plaza, 3A Frangoklissias, Athens. (Info: www.fmcginaction.gr)

THURSDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes its seventh Corporate Governance Conference, titled “Management Policies for Conflicts of Interest: Successful Corporate Governance Index,” at the Grand Hyatt Athens hotel, 115 Syngrou. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) holds a public debate, conducted in English, on the subject of “EU-Turkey Relations: What Policy Challenges? Security and Energy.” The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Office of the European Commission’s representation in Greece, 2 Vassilissis Sofias, Athens. (Info: 210.725.7124, www.eliamep.gr)

The National Hellenic Research Foundation and the Center for Research & Technology Hellas organize an event on “Initiatives, Opportunities and Supporting Actions for the Career of New Scientists in Research,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, at 48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens. (Info: www.eie.gr)

The “AllThingsFacebook 19” conference is held at the University of West Attica, Thivon 250, Egaleo, Athens. (Info: www.allthingsfb.gr)

OTE telecom will announce its financial results for 2018.

FRIDAY

The Artoza 2019 fair for the bakery and confectionery sector opens at the Metropolitan Expo center by the Athens Airport. To February 25. (Info: www.artoza.com/en)

Graphica Expo opens at the MEC exhibition center at Paeania, Eastern Attica. To Sunday. (Info: www.graphicaexpo.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue the fourth-quarter readings of its turnover indexes in motor trade and in wholesale trade, and its January data on material costs for new residential buildings.

SATURDAY

The International Association of Conference Interpreters (AIIC) organizes a two-day seminar titled “Remote Simultaneous Interpretation: Pushing the boundaries?” at the Royal Olympic Hotel, 28 Athanasiou Diakou, Athens. To Sunday. (Info: aiic.gr)