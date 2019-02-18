Hannah Kent | Athens & Thessaloniki | February 19 & 20

The Public book and multimedia store has invited award-winning up-and-coming Australian writer Hannah Kent to speak with fans and sign books at its central Athens and Thessaloniki branches on Tuesday, February 19, and Wednesday, February 20, respectively. Kent is the author of best-selling novels “Burial Rites” (2013) and “The Good People” (2016). The discussion will be in English with simultaneous Greek translation. Admission to the events, which start at 9 p.m. in Athens and 7 p.m. in Thessaloniki, is free of charge.

Public, 1 Karageorgi Servias, Syntagma;

24 Tsimiski, www.public.gr