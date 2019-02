Greece will have a strong presence at Expo 2020 in Dubai, Greek officials said on Tuesday after signing a contract regarding the country’s participation in the six-month-long international exhibition in the United Arab Emirates with organizers of the event.



The contract, which had already been signed by Economy and Development General Secretary Ilias Xanthakos, was inked on Tuesday by officials at the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau in the presence of Enterprise Greece chairman Grigoris Stergioulis and Greek Ambassador to the UAE Catherine Boura.



Expo 2020, whose theme is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” will open on October 20, 2020 and run till April 10, 2021.



Greece is hoping to promote its profile as a modern economic, cultural and productive country along with its its contribution to global mobility, which makes it an important strategic partner internationally, according to the Greek officials.