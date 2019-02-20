Protests mount over tall buildings around Acropolis

Local residents protesting the construction of 10-story buildings around the Acropolis hill in Athens have so far collected more than 4,100 signatures on the Avaaz petition platform.

The Hellenic Society of Environment and Culture said it is "unacceptable" that tall buildings be allowed to spoil the view of the Acropolis.



In response, the Environment Ministry has tasked a committee to examine the lowering of the building coefficient which regulates the ratio of building to plot in the surrounding areas.