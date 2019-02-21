Greece starts accepting passports from North Macedonia
Greek authorities started accepting passports by travelers from North Macedonia on Thursday which carry a stamp in Macedonian, English and French that reads “this passport is property of the Republic of North Macedonia,” the neighbouring country’s MIA news agency reported.
The pieces of paper that Greek border officers issued visitors from North Macedonia in place of the passports have been abolished, it added.