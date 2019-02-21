NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greece starts accepting passports from North Macedonia

TAGS: Diplomacy, Travel

Greek authorities started accepting passports by travelers from North Macedonia on Thursday which carry a stamp in Macedonian, English and French that reads “this passport is property of the Republic of North Macedonia,” the neighbouring country’s MIA news agency reported.

The pieces of paper that Greek border officers issued visitors from North Macedonia in place of the passports have been abolished, it added.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 