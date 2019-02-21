What to put on the new E3 tax declaration form

The Greek tax administration is trying to trace any suspicious transactions that may conceal money laundering through the new E3 tax declaration form.



For that purpose, the Independent Authority for Tax Revenue is instructing estate agents and traders and auctioneers of high-value assets such as luxury cars, yachts and artworks to declare all 2018 transactions in excess of 10,000 euros on their E3 tax form.



They are also advised to declare any transactions made in cash.