An application by convicted November 17 hitman Dimitris Koufodinas for his seventh furlough in just over a year was temporarily frozen on Thursday after a prosecutor disagreed with a prison parole board’s recommendation to grant the request.

Koufodinas, who was transferred from the capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison to an agricultural jail in central Greece last summer, appeared in front of the board on Thursday to respond to the objections raised by the prosecutor.

The hitman, who was handed 11 life sentences for his role in N17 in 2003, applied for a four-day furlough starting on February 28, less than a month after enjoying a six-day leave.

His successive furloughs have prompted angry responses from the United States and Turkey which, among others, mourned victims during N17’s 27 years of activity.

A decision on Koufodinas’s latest application for leave is expected in the coming days.