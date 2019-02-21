The number of people registered as unemployed at the Manpower Organization (OAED) rose considerably in January, the month when the increase in the minimum wage was announced.

The data showed that the jobless number rose from the previous month while increasing by 34,753 from a year earlier to 1,127,089. They included 957,532 people who were actively seeking work and 169,557 who were not.

The total number receiving the monthly unemployment benefit came to 198,712, of whom 97,413 had been working in tourism-related professions while 50.98 percent had been working in manufacturing and services in other sectors. Men accounted for 44.1 percent and women the remaining 55.9 percent.

The Labor Ministry and OAED are concerned about the labor market, but they attribute the increase in registered unemployed to programs being implemented for young scientists and the obligatory registration of jobless recipients of the Solidarity Social Income.

In view of the discrepancies between the figures issued by OAED and the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the latter felt compelled to publish a statement arguing that different methodologies are used, as the population groups recorded in the ELSTAT unemployment index are quite different to those who register with OAED.