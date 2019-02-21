Greece hosts over 30 million tourists in 2018

The number of tourists who visited Greece in 2018 rose to 30.1 million, with incoming tourist traffic recording an increase of 10.8 percent compared with 2017, data released by the Bank of Greece (BoG) on Thursday show.

Tourism revenues increased by 10.1 percent compared with 2017 and stood at 16.1 billion euros.

This is mainly due to an 11.9 percent rise in revenues coming from European Union (EU) residents, which amounted to 11 billion euros, and to a 7.3 percent increase in revenues coming from non-EU residents, which amounted to 4.7 billion euros.

As for the tourists' countries of origin, the bank's figures show that visitors from 28 EU members numbered 21.4 million - up 15.1 percent compared with 2017 - while the number of those arriving from non-EU countries increased by 1.3 percent only, to 8.7 million.

The number of tourists arriving from Germany increased by 18.2 percent to 4.4 million, while those from France went up 7.3 percent at 1.5 million.

The number of UK tourists visiting Greece in 2018 fell by 2 percent to 2.9 million.

Figures for tourists arriving from Russia decreased by 11.6 percent to 520,000, while US tourists added 26.9 percent to almost 1.1 million.

[Xinhua]