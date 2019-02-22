SPORTS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
AEK to play behind closed doors, punished for crowd trouble in European match

UEFA has ordered AEK Athens to play its next two games in European competition behind closed doors for crowd trouble during a Champions League match against Ajax.

The sport's governing body also fined AEK 80,000 euros ($90,800) and handed the Greek club a suspended ban from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would qualify.

The AEK fans were blamed for throwing objects, setting off fireworks, a field invasion and crowd disturbances.

Ajax won the game 2-0 on Nov. 27 in Athens.

