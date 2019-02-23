Infant's death in Tyrnavos attributed to respiratory infection

A forensic examination of the body of a 4-month-old baby which died on February 21 in the town of Tyrnavos, central Greece, attributed the infant’s death to a respiratory infection, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported.



Coroners ran tests on tissue samples and blood samples were sent to the National Meningitis Center to determine the cause of death.



It was the regional unit of Larissa’s second case of infant mortality on the same day, following the death of a 13-month-old baby in the town of Elassona.