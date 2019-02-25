NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Tanker adrift in rough seas off Alonissos after engine failure

A tanker was adrift off the coast of Alonissos, one of the Sporades on Monday after it suffered engine failure.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel had been en route to Istanbul from Egypt's Port Said with a 26-strong crew when its engine failed.

Two Coast Guard vessels and two towboats were dispatched to the area and three nearby ships were on standby to help.

The rescue effort was hampered by northeasterly winds of 6 Beaufort. 

 

