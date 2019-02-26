Search continues for farmer missing in Crete floods

The search for a 61-year-old livestock farmer who went missing during flooding on Monday in Hania, Crete, resumed at first light on Tuesday.

The father of five has been missing since Monday afternoon, when his car was reportedly swept away in a flash flood in the area of Apokorona as he was driving to check on his animals during a storm.

The storm, dubbed Okeanis by the National Observatory's weather service, caused widespread damage in Crete and particularly in Hania, where a state of emergency has been declared.

Flooding swept away roads and caused two small bridges to collapse, while also prompting the evacuation of a village in Rethymno.

Speaking on Antenna television on Tuesday morning, the general secretary for civil protection, Yiannis Tafyllis, said that “not even 100 million euros will be enough” to repair the destruction caused by the storm in Hania alone.