Crete to receive 10 mln in emergency aid, says minister

Crete will receive 10 million euros in emergency aid after a severe storm caused extensive damage to roads, buildings and infrastructure, Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis has said.

Speaking to Sto Kokkino FM on Wednesday, Spirtzis said that the Finance Ministry had given the green light for the distribution of financial aid late on Tuesday.

He said the funds will be used to clear roads and restore access to cut-off villages on the Aegean island.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense will put in place an unspecified number of bailey bridges to replace collapsed bridges and restore access to reads washed out in the storm, the minister said.

