Japanese Books | Athens | March 4 - May 3

The Athens Municipal Gallery is exhibiting a collection of books on loan from the Corfu Museum of Asian Art that celebrate the sophisticated Japanese art of print making. The show comprises 68 exhibits that include rare editions of the books of Lefkada-born writer Lafcadio Hearn (known also by the Japanese name Koizumi Yakumo), works by Edo artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) and original prints representing the 18th and 19th century Ukiyo-e movement. The exhibition will be inaugurated on Monday, March 4, at 7.30 p.m. and is part of events marking Athens's role as Book Capital of the World in 2018. Opening hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Athens Municipal Gallery, Leonidou & Myllerou, Omonia, tel 210.323.1841