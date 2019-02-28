Abandoned infant perishes in apartment fire

A 13-month-old girl died in a blaze that broke out early Thursday morning in an apartment in the seaside suburb of Varkiza, southwestern Attica.

The baby girl was discovered by firemen who entered the third-floor apartment on Eridos Street after being alerted to the blaze by local residents.

She was immediately transferred to hospital where doctors confirmed her death.

Authorities have arrested the toddler’s mother, a 30-year-old woman said to have psychological problems, for neglecting a minor.

The 30-year-old was not in the apartment at the time of the blaze, the causes of which were being investigated.