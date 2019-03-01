Explosion at open-air car park rocks Glyfada

A powerful explosion at an open-air car park rocked the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada on Friday morning, with initial reports saying that one person has been injured.

Police and firefighters have been dispatched to 128 Vouliagmenis Avenue and have closed down a large section of the thoroughfare as they manage the incident.

The fire service confirmed that four vehicles were on fire when its officers arrived at the scene, with reports suggesting that witnesses told police they heard “multiple” explosions at the location.