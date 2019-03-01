Fireman dies in Thessaloniki factory blaze

A 46-year-old fireman died on Friday while attempting to put out a large blaze at a chemicals factory in Thessaloniki’s industrial Sindos area.



The 46-year-old father of two, who was identified as the president of the Macedonia firefighting union Dimitris Tsalis, appears to have died after inhaling toxic fumes, while a 45-year-old colleague who was also involved in the firefighting effort was transferred to a military hospital in the northern city with breathing problems.



The fire broke out in brush near the industrial site before spreading to the factory, and its cause remained unclear late on Friday.