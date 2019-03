The European Court of Human Rights has condemned Greece for the “inhuman and degrading treatment” of unaccompanied minor refugees.



The case concerned the placement of nine migrants, all unaccompanied minors, in different police stations across Greece, for periods ranging between 21 and 33 days, according to the ruling which was made public late on Thursday.



The minors’ detention at border posts and police stations could be regarded as a “deprivation of liberty,” the ruling said.



The Strasbourg-based court ordered Greece to pay 4,000 euros in damages to each of the applicants: six Syrians, two Iraqis and one Moroccan national, who were aged between 14 and 17 when they arrived in Greece in 2016.