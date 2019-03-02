Muslim community bemoans size of Athens mosque

The president of the Muslim Association of Greece on Saturday bemoaned the size of the building that is to house Athens’s first mosque in the downtown district of Votanikos, saying it looks more like an oversized kiosk.

“Is this the mosque they’ve been telling us about for so many years?” Naim Elghandour told Thema 104.6 radio on Saturday.

He said that the mosque, which will have no minarets or loudspeakers, will fit just 300 men and 50 women. Athens, he claimed, has a Muslim population of around 500,000.