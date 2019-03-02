NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BBC updates controversial story following Greek uproar

After a public outcry over a BBC story referring to a Macedonian minority in Greece and a Macedonian language, the British broadcaster added a section to the report on Saturday outlining Greece’s position.

The section says that the Greek government officially recognizes only one minority – the Muslims in Thrace – and that it has historically regarded the Macedonian Slavs of Greece’s Macedonia region as a linguistic rather than a national group.

It went on to add that the Prespes agreement says that the nationality of the people of North Macedonia is “Macedonian/citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia” and makes no presumption about the existence of a Macedonian ethnicity.

