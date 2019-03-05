Greek FM sees 'alignment of interests' during China visit

Greece and China are “seriously investing in their bilateral strategic partnership” and enjoy a “significant alignment of interests,” Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos said in a statement published on the ministry's website on Tuesday.

The Greek minister's comments referred to the first day of his visit on Monday to Beijing, where he met with China's ministers of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and Commerce Zhong Shan, as well the chief of the Development Commission, He Lifeng.

“From all these contacts... we can conclude two things. First of all that Greece and China are seriously investing in their bilateral strategic partnership,” Katrougalos said, citing China's One Belt One Road initiative, in which Greece is set to play a “constructive role in promoting bilateral relations and Europe-China cooperation.”

There is also “a significant alignment of interests, precisely because we too endeavor that our country becomes a bridge between Europe, Asia, and Africa,” he said.

The second conclusion, added Katrougalos, is that “Greece has exited the economic crisis and offers significant opportunities for investment to the Chinese side.”

“We discussed how this possibility will be reflected realistically in practice, and for the contacts to continue both in the private sector, and chiefly for this momentum to pay off in practice,” the Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.