Patra Carnival sets its eye on world record

Organizers of the Patra Carnival, an annual event series in the western port city that is hailed as Greece's biggest celebration of the festivities in the runup to Lent, are eyeing a spot in the Guinness World Records this year.

With an eye on the prize for “largest carnival dance,” the Patra parade team has designed a simple, 8-minute number that will be executed by more than 1,000 professional and amateur dancers, along with city residents and visitors there to join in the fun.

The event will take place on Thursday and response has been “really good,” Marios Ioannidis, a spokesperson for the team, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Tuesday.

“People have embraced the effort because it is something novel and many will turn up to dance,” he added.