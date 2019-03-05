ND wants answers over 'mystery flight' to Athens

New Democracy said on Tuesday it wants answers from the government with regard to reports of a “mystery flight” by a Venezuelan government airplane to Athens International Airport on Saturday.



According to a report by Skai TV, the airplane remained in Athens for four hours before flying off and Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza was on board.



New Democracy spokesperson Maria Spyraki demanded that the government explain why the flight was given permission to land in Athens when other European Union countries had refused, and also reveal who the Venezuelan official met with while in Athens.



She also asked if the government was aware that Venezuela’s main opposition party has accused Nicolas Maduro’s regime of using the particular airplane to illegally fly money, gold and relatives of senior officials out of the country.



According to Skai TV, government sources dismissed the report as a “conspiracy theory.”