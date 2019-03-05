Athens International Airport continued to break new records in passenger traffic in the first couple of months of this year, adding 9.8 percent to the total during the same period of 2018 to reach 2.7 million passengers.

In February alone, traffic increased 11.3 percent year-on-year, for a total of 1.32 million passengers. International traffic expanded 11.5 percent to 883,778 passengers, while the number of domestic passengers grew 10.8 percent from February 2018 to 443,487.

Almost two-thirds of passenger traffic in January and February concerned international flights.