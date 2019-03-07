ND tables question over Venezuela mystery flight

The case of the “mystery flight” of a Venezuelan government airplane to Athens on Saturday was raised in Parliament on Wednesday by main opposition New Democracy.

Conservative lawmaker Giorgos Georgantas tabled a question to Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis demanding clarifications with regard to the plane’s four-hour stop at Athens International Airport with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on board.

“[The airplane] was in Athens for four hours even though the time required for refueling is no more than 90 minutes,” ND said in a statement, adding that Arreaza was hosted in the VIP lounge for the entire duration of the stopover.

The conservatives said the government must explain why the plane refueled in Athens instead of Abu Dhabi, from where it reportedly flew to the Greek capital en route to Venezuela.



It also asked again why the government allowed it to land in Athens when other European countries had refused.