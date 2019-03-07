Kerkini Lake | Thessaloniki | March 8-30

The Thessaloniki Photography Center and the Thessaloniki Arts and Culture Photos Facebook page last year invited more than 20 local photographers to participate in a project documenting the wildlife and landscapes of Kerkini, an artificial reservoir which since its creation has turned into an important wetland, particularly for migratory birds. The results of this project will be on show through March 30 at two venues in the northern port city – the XANTH Christian Youth Organization (open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and the Zogia bookstore and cafe (shopping hours) – with the opening taking place on Friday night.

XANTH, Nikolaou Germanou, tel 2315.558.598;

Zogia, 54 Alexandrou Svolou, tel 2310.243.459