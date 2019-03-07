Tsipras to visit Skopje, Zaev says
North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev confirmed Thursday that his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras is planning to visit Skopje, however adding that no specific date has been set yet.
Speaking at the recent Delphi Economic Forum, Tsipras said that he will “soon” visit Skopje accompanied by a business mission.
Greek media have speculated that the visit will take place early April.