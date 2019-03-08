House to vote on constitutional amendments Thursday

Greek lawmakers are to debate and vote on a constitutional review on Thursday, where interest will be focused on an amendment that would delink the failure to elect the country’s president with an enhanced majority to the dissolution of Parliament.



In a preliminary vote on the issue, more than 180 MPs in the 300-seat house voted in favor of the amendment, which means that if it passes after Thursday’s poll, the next presidential election will only require a simple majority of 151.



Sources have suggested that SYRIZA is mulling the option of reducing its support for this particular amendment so as to limit the opposition’s chances of electing its candidate in the next presidential elections in 2020 in the event that New Democracy comes to power.