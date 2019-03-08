The two favorites left in the Greek Cup semifinals have been kept apart after Friday’s draw, as holder PAOK will play Asteras Tripolis and last year’s finalist AEK will meet Lamia.

The first leg will be played on April 3 and 4 at the home grounds of PAOK and AEK, with the return at Tripoli and Lamia on April 24 and 25.

The final is scheduled for May 11, at the Olympic Stadium of Athens.

If favorites PAOK and AEK advance past the semis, it will be the third consecutive year they face off in the final. PAOK was the winner on both previous occasions.

As for Lamia, after eliminating Panathinaikos and Olympiakos it will face the third Athens giant in the competition, eyeing its first ever final.