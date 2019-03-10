In a weekend where the top six teams of the table faced each other, the Athens derby between AEK and Panathinaikos ended goalless and PAOK got even closer to sealing an unbeaten championship title.

Most Super League teams appeared to have the Carnival in mind over the weekend, as out of the 14 teams in action on Saturday and Sunday only six did find the back of their opponent’s net.

PAOK saw off fourth-placed Atromitos 3-0 on Sunday for its 21st win in 24 games, goals coming from Sergio Oliveira, Diego Biseswar and Karol Swiderski. The league leader remains seven points ahead of Olympiakos and needs just 11 points in the six matches left to secure the title.

The Reds trounced visiting Aris 4-1 and have all but clinched the second place in the league that leads to the Champions League qualifiers. Daniel Podence scored a brace and Giorgos Massouras with Miguel Angel Guerrero added one each. Nicolas Martinez had temporarily made it 2-1 for Aris.

Aris is fifth, five points ahead of Panathinaikos that snatched a 0-0 draw from host AEK in a match with little action at the Olympic Stadium of Athens on Saturday. The result meant that AEK has now moved alone into third. one point above Atromitos.

In other weekend games, Lamia drew 1-1 at home with PAS Giannina, the match between the bottom two teams, Apollon Smyrnis and OFI Crete, ended scoreless, as did the game of Xanthi with Asteras Tripolis. Larissa defeated 10-man Levadiakos 2-0.

On Monday Panetolikos greets Panionios in the last game of this round.