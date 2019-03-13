Mitsotakis to visit migrant camp on Lesvos

Greece’s conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was on Wednesday expected to visit the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesvos.



Mitsotakis, who in October visited the similar, albeit smaller, facility on Samos island, has accused the leftist administration of mishandling European Union aid to help Greece deal with the ongoing crisis.



New Democracy has also criticized the government for failing to ensure the return of irregular migrants to their country of origin and for the long delays in processing asylum applications.