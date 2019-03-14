Free entrance to Acropolis Museum on March 25

Entrance to the Acropolis Museum will be free of charge for all visitors from 09:00 until 18:00 on March 25, a national holiday that commemorates the start of the Greek Revolution against Ottoman rule in 1821.



Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in tours of the Museum's galleries that will feature surprise stops and various discussions with archaeologists and curators.



The hours of the tours are: 12:00, 13:00, 14:00,15:00 and 16:00 for up to 40 visitors per tour. Registration will be available at the Museum's entrance on March 25.

[ANA-MPA]